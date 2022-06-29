Could Faf du Plessis be Proteas’ missing link for the T20 World Cup?
Former Proteas’ performance director Paddy Upton believes Faf has the leadership credentials to galvanise SA
29 June 2022 - 19:53
For Paddy Upton, the Proteas’ performance director from 2011 to 2014, SA’s 2-2 T20 series draw against India was not necessarily reflective of inconsistency in the game’s shortest format on SA’s part...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.