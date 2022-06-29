Could Faf du Plessis be Proteas’ missing link for the T20 World Cup?

Former Proteas’ performance director Paddy Upton believes Faf has the leadership credentials to galvanise SA

For Paddy Upton, the Proteas’ performance director from 2011 to 2014, SA’s 2-2 T20 series draw against India was not necessarily reflective of inconsistency in the game’s shortest format on SA’s part...