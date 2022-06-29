SAZI HADEBE | This is where Safa can show our tavern-prowling teens how to have a ball

But to truly give our kids a sense of purpose, the football association would need parents and teachers to do their part

As kids growing up in Dube Village in what is one of Durban’s poor informal settlements, we had so many people, not just our biological parents, guiding and protecting us. It was a norm for parents to not just look after their offspring but keep an eye on other people’s children too...