Blast from the past: Scheckter finishes seventh but stays top of standings

Today in SA sports history: July 1

1967 — Anne McKenzie, less than a month before turning 42, finishes second in the 880 yards (805 metres) at the British women’s amateur athletics championships in London in 2min 7.4sec. She was well behind England’s Ann Smith, bronze medallist at the Commonwealth Games the previous year, but McKenzie’s time for 800m was measured at 2:06.5, which counted as a world record for the 40-44-year age group. It stood until 1994 and by 2022 it was still third on the all-time list. McKenzie, despite focusing on track and field so late in life, had been SA’s pre-eminent female middle-distance runner in the 1960s. ..