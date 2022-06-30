THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Wounded Dragons still a dangerous proposition

Everyone has written the Welsh off and Bok expectations are high, making Saturday’s Test an intriguing affair

The Wales touring squad received a clean bill of health earlier this week but it is their three-Test series against the Springboks that kicks off at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday that could provide a reliable prognosis of Welsh rugby’s general well being...