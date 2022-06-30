MARK KEOHANE | If good things come in threes, this is Elton’s chance
Jantjies made his Bok debut a decade ago but has not made the No.10 jersey his own. Wales is his opportunity
30 June 2022 - 20:48
It has been a good past fortnight for Elton Jantjies. On Saturday he must turn the good into Springbok gold...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.