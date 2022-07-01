OPINION | SA football is doomed, and the dinosaurs trampling it don’t seem to care

SA football is like climate change. It’s not that there’s not good being done in the world to try to prevent the impending disaster, it’s just that so long as what’s bad continues to outweigh the good, the planet will keep getting hotter, net zero won’t be reached, the polar ice caps will melt and permafrost thaw, and then we’re all screwed...