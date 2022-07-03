Blast from the past: Lions down Boks in third Test at Ellis Park
Today in SA sports history: July 4
03 July 2022 - 18:53
1912 — SA tennis players Charles Winslow and Harry Kitson claim the doubles gold at the Stockholm Olympics . They also win their respective singles semifinal contests to ensure an all-SA men’s singles final the following day. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.