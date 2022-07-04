Boks must give their blunders the boot in the second Test against Wales

In the aftermath of SA’s 32-29 win over a fire-breathing Wales at Loftus Versfeld in the first Test, much of the talk will turn to whether the Boks can be caught that cold in the second.

That, of course, is joined at the hip with the question as to whether Wales can again summon the courage, bloody-mindedness and sheer physical grunt to confront the Springboks with as much lustre in next weekend’s second Test in Bloemfontein.

The Boks may argue they last played seven months ago, and that they had heavy hitters Handré Pollard, Duane Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit missing from their line-up. Still, they were disconcertingly far off the pace in a first half in which Wales kept them in check through resolute defence and a well thought-out and precise kicking game.

The Boks, by contrast, failed to find the field position they craved in that first half, their forwards were being chopped at the knee, leaving their backs not much room to manoeuvre as they ran into the embrace of the first Welsh defender.

To make matters worse, flyhalf Elton Jantjies was off radar and will now likely make way for Pollard in the second Test. To be fair, with the Bok pack struggling to get onto the front foot Jantjies was never going to find the space and time to deliver his tightrope offload game.