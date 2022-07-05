Welsh great Davies in awe of physical specimen that is Boks’ Eben Etzebeth
Bok lock edges closer to the 100 Test cap milestone with his 99th match in the second Test against Wales on Saturday
05 July 2022 - 21:36
Former Welsh second-rower Phil Davies, who played 46 Tests for his country from 1985 to 1995, is awestruck by Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth...
