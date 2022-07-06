Jerry Sadike, the beautiful and debonair ‘Jairzinho’ of SA football
Tributes pour in for one of the most skilful and exciting players of SA football’s golden era
06 July 2022 - 21:08
Those who had the privilege of playing with the late Jerry “Jair” Sadike say he was such a neat and incredible player that he would at times leave the field after a gruelling 90 minutes still tidy, permed Afro intact...
