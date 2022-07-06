Jerry Sadike, the beautiful and debonair ‘Jairzinho’ of SA football

Tributes pour in for one of the most skilful and exciting players of SA football’s golden era

Those who had the privilege of playing with the late Jerry “Jair” Sadike say he was such a neat and incredible player that he would at times leave the field after a gruelling 90 minutes still tidy, permed Afro intact...