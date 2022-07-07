Mosi over the moon as leap of faith pays off with a move to Bulls
Uitenhage-born Mihlali Mosi has had tough road to the top, but he says it’s made him a better player
07 July 2022 - 22:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bulls’ new recruit Mihlali Mosi believes if it weren’t for the brave leap of faith he took a couple of years ago, his dream of becoming a professional rugby player wouldn’t have materialised...
