Xaba attributes storming success to late father’s unflagging support
How Nama Xaba’s late prison colonel dad’s support saw a rugby flower bloom in Vryheid
11 July 2022 - 20:02
Exciting Stormers flank Nama Xaba may not come from a rugby-orientated family, but he believes their teachings and support, especially from his late father, are the reasons behind his blossoming career and the strong leader he is...
