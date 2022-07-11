×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Xaba attributes storming success to late father’s unflagging support

How Nama Xaba’s late prison colonel dad’s support saw a rugby flower bloom in Vryheid

11 July 2022 - 20:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

Exciting Stormers flank Nama Xaba may not come from a rugby-orientated family, but he believes their teachings and support, especially from his late father, are the reasons behind his blossoming career and the strong leader he is...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Roos was always destined to be a Bok - former coaches Sport
  2. Marcell Coetzee happy to be back with Springboks Rugby
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Young or old, it’s green and gold that matters Sport
  4. Jimmy Stonehouse: Currie Cup not ‘dead’, it just needs restructuring Rugby
  5. Carling Champions team dig deep to beat Italy A in Gqeberha Rugby

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Boks inflict pain on All Blacks in Dunedin Sport
  2. Xaba attributes storming success to late father’s unflagging support Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA’s Jobodwana lands World Student Games sprint double Sport
  4. Boks now forced to look at Biggar picture Sport
  5. Premium | Blast from the past: Iniesta goal seals Spanish fiesta for SA World ... Sport

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners