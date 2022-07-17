×

Sport

Blast from the past: King Louis lands British Open crown

Today in SA sports history: July 18

17 July 2022 - 19:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1976 — Hugh Baiocchi becomes the second South African to win a European Tour event that year when he takes the Scandinavian Enterprise Open by two strokes with an overall 17-under-par 271 in Sweden. The tournament eventually morphed into the Sweden Masters in 1991. SA’s first success on the tour that season was achieved by Vincent Tshabalala, who won the French Open in May. ..

