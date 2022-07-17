Blast from the past: King Louis lands British Open crown
Today in SA sports history: July 18
17 July 2022 - 19:48
1976 — Hugh Baiocchi becomes the second South African to win a European Tour event that year when he takes the Scandinavian Enterprise Open by two strokes with an overall 17-under-par 271 in Sweden. The tournament eventually morphed into the Sweden Masters in 1991. SA’s first success on the tour that season was achieved by Vincent Tshabalala, who won the French Open in May. ..
