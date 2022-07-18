Blast from the past: Crossbar denies Boks draw against All Blacks
Today in SA sports history: July 19
18 July 2022 - 20:31
1908 — Charles Hefferon is the first South African to finish fourth at an Olympics, an unfortunate result that has afflicted the nation at every Games it has competed at up until and including Tokyo 2020. Hefferon missed the podium in the five mile (8km) event by less than seven seconds, failing to hold on after taking the lead with two laps to go. But he had the consolation of winning a marathon medal five days later. ..
