×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Tons from AB and Ashwell set up Test win over England

Today in SA sports history: July 20

19 July 2022 - 20:23
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Willie Smith keeps the Olympic bantamweight crown in SA hands as he beats American Salvatore Tripoli in the final of the Paris Games. Countryman Clarence Walker had won the same title four years earlier. As a professional Smith won British recognition of the world bantamweight title to become SA’s only Olympic boxing medallist to win any version of a world title...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: King Louis lands British Open crown Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Crossbar denies Boks draw against All Blacks Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Di Clemente and Cech cash in at World Cup Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mey breaks long-standing SA long jump record Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Player beats the wind to add another Open title Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks inflict pain on All Blacks in Dunedin Sport
  7. Premium | Blast from the past: Iniesta goal seals Spanish fiesta for SA World ... Sport
  8. Blast from the past: SA’s Jobodwana lands World Student Games sprint double Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Bolt’s charisma was equal to his incomparable athletic ability Sport
  2. Banyana players in line to save face for SA at Thursday’s Caf Awards Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Tons from AB and Ashwell set up Test win over England Sport
  4. Wenda Nel’s impact will be visible at the world championships in Oregon Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Crossbar denies Boks draw against All Blacks Sport

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro