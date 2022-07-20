CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Penalties aside, Banyana have ridden their luck so far
This is Banyana’s best chance of winning Wafcon, but they must fire on all cylinders in the final against Morocco
20 July 2022 - 20:55
Was it a penalty or not? That’s the question that’s been raging on the African continent this week after Banyana Banyana’s 1-0 victory over neighbours Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal in Morocco on Monday...
CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Penalties aside, Banyana have ridden their luck so far
This is Banyana’s best chance of winning Wafcon, but they must fire on all cylinders in the final against Morocco
Was it a penalty or not? That’s the question that’s been raging on the African continent this week after Banyana Banyana’s 1-0 victory over neighbours Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal in Morocco on Monday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos