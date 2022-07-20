×

Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Penalties aside, Banyana have ridden their luck so far

This is Banyana’s best chance of winning Wafcon, but they must fire on all cylinders in the final against Morocco

20 July 2022 - 20:55
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Was it a penalty or not? That’s the question that’s been raging on the African continent this week after Banyana Banyana’s 1-0 victory over neighbours Zambia in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal in Morocco on Monday...

