×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is on the money with T20 League — it should be spent wisely

SuperSport is on board, and six of the franchises have been bought by Indian Premier League entities

21 July 2022 - 20:17
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The definition of insanity sprang to mind when news broke of the launch of SA’s new T20 League. Getting a top grade T20 competition going has after all been an ill-fated pursuit as previous iterations have floundered almost as soon as they started...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks have put themselves under pressure, let’s see how they ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Wounded Dragons still a dangerous proposition Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | LIV and let live, but Saudi golf series is not as simple as ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Just the Med-icine they need: Boks get balmy World Cup base Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must show no mercy against the wounded Dragons Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | Kick those views into touch and admit this clash was thrilling Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Big Easy bags second British Open Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is on the money with T20 League — it should be spent wisely Sport
  3. Noxolo Cesane dreams big as she shines for Banyana at Wafcon Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Heyns glides to gold at Atlanta Olympics Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | Penalties aside, Banyana have ridden their luck so far Sport

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy