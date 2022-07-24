Blast from the past: Boks bomb the All Blacks in Bloem
Today in SA sports history: July 25
24 July 2022 - 22:07
1964 — The worst run in Springbok history of seven consecutive losses begins against France at the Pam Brink Stadium in Springs as they go down 6-8. Centre Dave Stewart scored a try and kicked a penalty for the Boks. Christian Darrouy dotted down for the French, with flyhalf Pierre Albaladejo slotting the conversion and adding a penalty. ..
Blast from the past: Boks bomb the All Blacks in Bloem
Today in SA sports history: July 25
1964 — The worst run in Springbok history of seven consecutive losses begins against France at the Pam Brink Stadium in Springs as they go down 6-8. Centre Dave Stewart scored a try and kicked a penalty for the Boks. Christian Darrouy dotted down for the French, with flyhalf Pierre Albaladejo slotting the conversion and adding a penalty. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos