×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Skinstad dots down as Boks blitz Wallabies at Loftus

Today in SA sports history: July 28

27 July 2022 - 20:12
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1962 — Parys paddler Nollie Meiring wins the inaugural Berg River canoe marathon in his rudderless canvas-and-wood boat Kelkiewyn. But after accepting the first prize, a new red Volkswagen Beetle, he was banned as a professional by the national canoeing federation. Meiring remained in canoeing, however, and drove around the country in his offending car to get to events, notching up more than 250,000km. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Rampant Boks down Lions in fourth Test Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Smith bats his way to mammoth 277 Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks bomb the All Blacks in Bloem Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Big Easy bags second British Open Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Heyns glides to gold at Atlanta Olympics Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Tons from AB and Ashwell set up Test win over England Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Crossbar denies Boks draw against All Blacks Sport
  8. Blast from the past: King Louis lands British Open crown Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Di Clemente and Cech cash in at World Cup Sport

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Banyana’s Wafcon victory calls for investment in women’s football Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Skinstad dots down as Boks blitz Wallabies at Loftus Sport
  3. ‘Old, stodgy traditions’ stopping big bucks in rugby: Sharks owner Masotti Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Rampant Boks down Lions in fourth Test Sport
  5. Belle of the ball: Wimbledon run underlines Isabella Kruger’s potential Sport

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...