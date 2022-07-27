CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Banyana’s Wafcon victory calls for investment in women’s football
The team have done the country proud, but we need to jump straight into preparing for next year’s World Cup
27 July 2022 - 20:08
I hear the noise about Banyana Banyana and money, and I’m 100% behind it. But the noise I’d prefer to hear more , is how we can capitalise on this moment and have more women playing the beautiful game in our country...
CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI
SAZI HADEBE | Banyana’s Wafcon victory calls for investment in women’s football
The team have done the country proud, but we need to jump straight into preparing for next year’s World Cup
I hear the noise about Banyana Banyana and money, and I’m 100% behind it. But the noise I’d prefer to hear more , is how we can capitalise on this moment and have more women playing the beautiful game in our country...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos