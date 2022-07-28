×

Blast from the past: Van der Burgh glides to gold at London Olympics

Today in SA sports history: July 29

28 July 2022 - 20:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1935 — Ken Viljoen scores 124 on the second day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester as the match headed to a tame draw with the visitors leading the five-match series 1-0. Opening bowler Bob Crisp took 5/99 on the opening day. ..

