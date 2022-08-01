Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Ellis Park
Today in SA sports history: August 2
01 August 2022 - 20:44
1969 — Wing Syd Nomis scores two tries as the Springboks beat Australia 30-11 in the first Test at Ellis Park. Flanks Jan Ellis and Piet Greyling and centre Mannetjies Roux also dotted down. ..
