Who can stop Sundowns? The 16 PSL teams and how they’ll fare in 2022-23
Chiefs will improve under Arthur Zwane, but it won’t be nearly enough to knock the Brazilians off their perch
01 August 2022 - 20:45 By Bonginkosi Ndadane
Lamontville Golden Arrows’ co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi summed up the general sentiment in SA football at the launch of the 2022-23 DStv Premiership season. Even though he didn’t say them in name, it was clear to everyone who he was talking about when he said Arrows are looking to play a small part in destabilising the rampant machine led by “Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego”...
Who can stop Sundowns? The 16 PSL teams and how they’ll fare in 2022-23
Chiefs will improve under Arthur Zwane, but it won’t be nearly enough to knock the Brazilians off their perch
Lamontville Golden Arrows’ co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi summed up the general sentiment in SA football at the launch of the 2022-23 DStv Premiership season. Even though he didn’t say them in name, it was clear to everyone who he was talking about when he said Arrows are looking to play a small part in destabilising the rampant machine led by “Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos