×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

All Blacks’ lightning rod Whitelock tones down the noise

Lock Sam Whitelock has 13 years and 134 Test caps to draw on as he looks to help the All Blacks snap out of their poor run

02 August 2022 - 19:47
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

It is not just in stature or general appearance that Sam Whitelock leaves the impression he has seen it all...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Can the All Blacks foster a performance to help coach keep his ... Sport
  2. Springboks not underestimating troubled All Blacks Rugby
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport
  4. Pressure goes both ways, says Bok coach Nienaber as he faces selection posers Rugby

Most read

  1. Lawn bowlers boring? No ways — they’re piles of fun Sport
  2. All Blacks’ lightning rod Whitelock tones down the noise Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Makhaya on fire in second Test at Lord’s Sport
  4. Who can stop Sundowns? The 16 PSL teams and how they’ll fare in 2022-23 Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Ellis Park Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele