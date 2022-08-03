×

Sport

Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta

Today in SA sports history: August 4

03 August 2022 - 20:17
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1956 — The Springboks beat the All Blacks 8-3 in the second Test in Wellington to draw level in the four-match series at 1-1. Forwards Salty du Rand and Daan Retief scored tries, with fullback Basie Vivier adding a conversion. ..

