×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs

Today in SA sports history: August 5

04 August 2022 - 21:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1912 — Dave Nourse top-scores with 64 against Australia in Nottingham as SA avoid defeat for the first time in the triangular series also featuring England. SA made 329 and then bowled out their opponents for 219, but they never got the opportunity to try press home the advance with no play possible on the final third day.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Ellis Park Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Makhaya on fire in second Test at Lord’s Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Boks have Steyn power to beat All Blacks in Durban Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh glides to gold at London Olympics Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Skinstad dots down as Boks blitz Wallabies at Loftus Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Rampant Boks down Lions in fourth Test Sport

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Boks must play the team not the All Black jersey Sport
  2. Boks vs All Blacks Test will boost local economy 'by hundreds of millions' Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Inexperienced Kiwi front row will need to stay cool in face of ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport
  5. Mnguni makes SA history as she secures a women’s boxing medal Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele