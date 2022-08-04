×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Boks vs All Blacks Test will boost local economy 'by hundreds of millions'

04 August 2022 - 21:14 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN MBOMBELA

Hosting the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday is expected to inject hundreds of millions of rand into the local economy...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Boks must play the team not the All Black jersey Sport
  2. Boks vs All Blacks Test will boost local economy 'by hundreds of millions' Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Inexperienced Kiwi front row will need to stay cool in face of ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport
  5. Mnguni makes SA history as she secures a women’s boxing medal Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele