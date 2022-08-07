×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold

Today in SA sports history: August 8

07 August 2022 - 18:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1970 — A battered and bruised Springbok team lose 8-9 to the All Blacks in the second Test at a wet Newlands. Centre Mannetjies Roux gave away a penalty in the final minutes, which Kiwi fullback Fergie McCormick converted to snatch a late victory to even the four-match series at 1-1. But the tourists played hard and a little dirty — Bok winger Syd Nomis was laid out with a stiff-arm tackle by McCormick that loosened all his front teeth and completely dislodged one. Hooker Piston van Wyk left the field bloodied after being kicked in the mouth. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Ellis Park Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Makhaya on fire in second Test at Lord’s Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks have Steyn power to beat All Blacks in Durban Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh glides to gold at London Olympics Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Skinstad dots down as Boks blitz Wallabies at Loftus Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks must play the team not the All Black jersey Sport
  3. Boks vs All Blacks Test will boost local economy 'by hundreds of millions' Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Inexperienced Kiwi front row will need to stay cool in face of ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...