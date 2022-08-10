×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana sparkle against Black Stars

Today in SA sports history: August 11

10 August 2022 - 22:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1960 — SA’s 400m hurdles world record-holder Gert Potgieter is seriously injured in a motor accident at Edencoven in West Germany, ruling him out of the Olympic Games in Rome. He was a passenger in a car driven by track and field teammate, sprinter Edward Jefferys, who suffered a cut above an eye and was able to return to training a week later. Potgieter, however, underwent surgery and lost the sight in his left eye. Defending champion Glenn Davis of America rated Potgieter as his only real challenge. “I regarded Gert as the only man I had to beat. He is a wonderful runner and I would say he had a very strong chance of beating me,” said Davis, who went on to retain his crown. The accident ended Potgieter’s career as a world-class athlete and underlined his run of poor luck. At the 1956 Olympics he was second in the 400m hurdles final when he fell going over the final hurdle and finished last. In 1957 he broke his neck playing rugby. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Karen Muir becomes youngest world record holder Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Ellis Park Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Makhaya on fire in second Test at Lord’s Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks have Steyn power to beat All Blacks in Durban Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh glides to gold at London Olympics Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Skinstad dots down as Boks blitz Wallabies at Loftus Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana sparkle against Black Stars Sport
  2. Bridesmaids? Think again: how Banyana became African champions Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | A work in progress: it’s too soon to tell how good Chiefs are Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Karen Muir becomes youngest world record holder Sport
  5. Noko Matlou tells how SD Eibar saved her football career Sport

Latest Videos

48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court
Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists