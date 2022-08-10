Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana sparkle against Black Stars
Today in SA sports history: August 11
10 August 2022 - 22:40
1960 — SA’s 400m hurdles world record-holder Gert Potgieter is seriously injured in a motor accident at Edencoven in West Germany, ruling him out of the Olympic Games in Rome. He was a passenger in a car driven by track and field teammate, sprinter Edward Jefferys, who suffered a cut above an eye and was able to return to training a week later. Potgieter, however, underwent surgery and lost the sight in his left eye. Defending champion Glenn Davis of America rated Potgieter as his only real challenge. “I regarded Gert as the only man I had to beat. He is a wonderful runner and I would say he had a very strong chance of beating me,” said Davis, who went on to retain his crown. The accident ended Potgieter’s career as a world-class athlete and underlined his run of poor luck. At the 1956 Olympics he was second in the 400m hurdles final when he fell going over the final hurdle and finished last. In 1957 he broke his neck playing rugby. ..
