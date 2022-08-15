×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Coetzee beats Schutte in dirty battle of the brawlers

Today in SA sports history: August 16

15 August 2022 - 20:45
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1924 — Legendary flyhalf Bennie Osler makes his Springbok debut, kicking one of his famous dropped goals to lift SA to a 7-3 victory over Britain in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. Winger Hans Aucamp, another of SA’s eight debutants that day, scored an unconverted try. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana sparkle against Black Stars Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Cloete vaults to victory at world champs Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Karen Muir becomes youngest world record holder Sport
  4. Blast from the past: SA’s Awesome Foursome grabs relay gold in Athens Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Corbett sends his javelin into orbit at world champs Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Coetzee beats Schutte in dirty battle of the brawlers Sport
  2. All Blacks pall brings Bok selections into the spotlight Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA’s Awesome Foursome grabs relay gold in Athens Sport
  4. Too soon to panic about a little setback: Zwane after Sundowns thrashing Sport
  5. Why the All Blacks just love Ellis Park Sport

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women