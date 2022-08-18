After more than 30 years can someone break Frith’s Comrades record?
‘Bruce Fordyce taught me to write R on my arm to relax’: Frith van der Merwe on 1989 Comrades
18 August 2022 - 21:04 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Having watched Gerda Steyn obliterate her long-standing Two Oceans Marathon record back in April, Frith van der Merwe was resigned to seeing the SA marathon record-holder emulate her by also breaking the Comrades Marathon Down Run mark this month...
