KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The success of the URC has left Super Rugby a distant memory
The Stormers-Bulls final was the culmination of an extremely successful inaugural season, especially for SA
18 August 2022 - 21:17
In just a year and one campaign, the United Rugby Championship (URC) has killed the romance of a Super Rugby brand that was still trading on its glory days of the late ’90s and early 2000s, ignoring the reality of a financially and physically nonsensical tournament. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | The success of the URC has left Super Rugby a distant memory
The Stormers-Bulls final was the culmination of an extremely successful inaugural season, especially for SA
In just a year and one campaign, the United Rugby Championship (URC) has killed the romance of a Super Rugby brand that was still trading on its glory days of the late ’90s and early 2000s, ignoring the reality of a financially and physically nonsensical tournament. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos