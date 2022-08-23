×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Rampant All Blacks clinch first Test series win in SA

Today in SA sports history: August 24

23 August 2022 - 21:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1920 — Clarence Walker becomes the first South African boxer to win an Olympic medal when he takes bantamweight gold at the Antwerp Games. That kick-started a boom for local amateur boxing, with pugilists winning 19 Olympic medals — more than any other code by the time the country was suspended before the 1964 Games. SA finished the 1920 Games with 10 medals, three of them gold. That remains SA’s highest Games tally, matched only twice, in 1952 and 2016...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to gold in Berlin Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mokoena the silver lining for SA at Beijing Games Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Coetzee beats Schutte in dirty battle of the brawlers Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win 350cc World Championship Sport
  6. Blast from the past: SA cricketers clinch first Test series win in England Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Bafana Bafana sparkle against Black Stars Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Cloete vaults to victory at world champs Sport

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | The heavyweight division is alive and well if you Usyk me Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Rampant All Blacks clinch first Test series win in SA Sport
  3. ‘There’s no career I killed’: Mosimane on leaving Percy Tau at Al Ahly Sport
  4. Can Caf’s Super League rescue Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates? Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to gold in Berlin Sport

Latest Videos

‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema
Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne