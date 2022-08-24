Women’s sport in SA aims high, but needs a more level playing field to get there
Banyana’s success has attracted media coverage, but it needs to be more sustainable
24 August 2022 - 22:01 By Busisiwe Mokwena
The growth and popularity of women’s sports in SA is being hindered by a disparity in media coverage with their male counterparts. Strides have been made, but teams and athletes only receive attention when they do well at international competitions and that noise soon disappears. ..
