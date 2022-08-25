×

Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Best in the world? It’s not so cut and dried

The All Blacks, the perennial pacesetters, lost a series at home to Ireland, while France haven’t lost in more than a year

25 August 2022 - 21:47
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

The day before the Springboks downed the All Blacks in Mbombela captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick got comfortable behind a desk set adjacent a tranquil botanical garden...

