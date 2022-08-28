×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Booze rules, room shortages spread Qatar World Cup fever in Middle East tourism boom

Hotel squeeze, tight alcohol rules force fans to look beyond Doha, with Dubai set to benefit with most match-day shuttle flights

28 August 2022 - 19:20 By Leen Al-Rashdan

Qatar is gearing up for a World Cup tourism boom as the tiny Gulf state prepares to welcome more than a million soccer fans. One complication: many of them can’t or won’t stay there. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Safa explores four nations tournament for Bafana during World Cup Fifa date Soccer
  2. More than half of players at Euros, Afcon finals were abused online Soccer
  3. Qatar splurges $229bn on its World Cup, but has it scored an own goal? World

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Sepeng strides to silver at Seville world champs Sport
  2. Booze rules, room shortages spread Qatar World Cup fever in Middle East tourism ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | What is it with the Boks against the Wallabies in Oz? Sport
  5. Wallaby legend Tim Horan hails Boks’ Lukhanyo Am as one of the best Sport

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court