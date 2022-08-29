×

Sport

Boks ‘never look for shortcuts’: Kitshoff on Nic White incident

The prop said two defeats in a row was a ‘bitter pill to swallow’ but was confident the Boks could turn things around

29 August 2022 - 20:29 By GEORGE BYRON

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff would only say the Springboks “never look for shortcuts” in response to the controversial incident that saw scrumhalf Faf de Klerk yellow-carded in SA’s 25-17 Rugby Championship defeat to Australia on Saturday...

