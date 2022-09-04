Four lessons from Serena Williams for sportswomen in Africa
African governments must make greater investments in public sports facilities, especially for young girls
04 September 2022 - 18:25 By Awino Okech
US icon Serena Williams, considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is retiring from professional tennis. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other woman or man during the professional era, which began in 1968. Coached by her father, she changed the face of the women’s game. In the process, through speaking frankly about her life and career, she became a role model for many black women around the world...
