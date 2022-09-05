×

Sport

Blast from the past: Bafana slay pharaohs through Makola goal

Today in SA sports history: September 6

05 September 2022 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1960 — Malcolm Spence takes the 400m Olympic bronze at the Romes Games, with the first two runners breaking 45 seconds for the first time. Spence clocked 45.5 sec, just one-tenth of a second in front of India’s Milkha Singh. In front of him, American gold medallist Otis Davis and runner-up Carl Kaufmann of a united German team were credited with a world record 44.9 sec, separated by a photo finish. It would take just another eight years for the 44-second barrier to fall, and 50 years later the 43 second mark still stands, with Wayde van Niekerk on 43.03...

