Alcaraz triumph previews next chapter of men’s tennis
Nineteen-year-old Spaniard’s US Open victory signals a possible changing of the guard from the dominant Big Three
13 September 2022 - 21:09 By Rory Carroll
When Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer eventually loosen their stranglehold on the Grand Slams, pundits may view Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open victory on Sunday as heralding the changing of the guard in men’s tennis...
Alcaraz triumph previews next chapter of men’s tennis
Nineteen-year-old Spaniard’s US Open victory signals a possible changing of the guard from the dominant Big Three
When Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer eventually loosen their stranglehold on the Grand Slams, pundits may view Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open victory on Sunday as heralding the changing of the guard in men’s tennis...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos