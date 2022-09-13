His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out
Veteran promoter Rodney Berman knows how to build a boxer and he’s doing that with Lerena
13 September 2022 - 21:13
Mariusz Wach is not the type of boxer to give fight fans sleepless nights trying to figure out what master plan Kevin Lerena needs to formulate ahead of his heavyweight contest against the big Pole on Saturday night...
His opponent may be a ‘journeyman’ but Lerena had better Wach out
Veteran promoter Rodney Berman knows how to build a boxer and he’s doing that with Lerena
Mariusz Wach is not the type of boxer to give fight fans sleepless nights trying to figure out what master plan Kevin Lerena needs to formulate ahead of his heavyweight contest against the big Pole on Saturday night...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos