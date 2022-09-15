Blast from the past: Blacked out Boks make record books for all the wrong reasons
Today in SA sports history: September 16
15 September 2022 - 22:24
2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in his home KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school where he had once spent time boxing as a child. ..
Blast from the past: Blacked out Boks make record books for all the wrong reasons
Today in SA sports history: September 16
2005 — Former three-time world champion Mzukisi Sikali is murdered for his cellphone after leaving a shebeen in his home KwaNobuhle township outside Uitenhage. Two young assailants stabbed him in the chest multiple times while he was talking on the phone. Sikali managed to walk a few hundred metres before collapsing and dying outside a school where he had once spent time boxing as a child. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos