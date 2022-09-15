LIAM DEL CARME | Whether or not Jantjies’ idle hands became the devil’s tools, it’s time he kicked it
Allegations of impropriety aside, the flyhalf’s output of late has been poor
15 September 2022 - 22:23
Elton Jantjies is fast becoming the Andrew Walker of the Springbok squad. Walker, a gifted but tormented former Wallabies backline operator, was as adroit delivering killer kicks and passes as he was dropping the proverbial ball...
LIAM DEL CARME | Whether or not Jantjies’ idle hands became the devil’s tools, it’s time he kicked it
Allegations of impropriety aside, the flyhalf’s output of late has been poor
Elton Jantjies is fast becoming the Andrew Walker of the Springbok squad. Walker, a gifted but tormented former Wallabies backline operator, was as adroit delivering killer kicks and passes as he was dropping the proverbial ball...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos