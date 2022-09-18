Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas
Jacques Nienaber will be anxiously waiting for the prognosis of Damien Willemse who received a bump to the head against Argentina
18 September 2022 - 22:02
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber could not tell whether his playmaking flyhalf Damian Willemse will be fit for battle when his team re-engages Los Pumas in the Rugby Championship decider in Durban on Saturday...
Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas
Jacques Nienaber will be anxiously waiting for the prognosis of Damien Willemse who received a bump to the head against Argentina
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber could not tell whether his playmaking flyhalf Damian Willemse will be fit for battle when his team re-engages Los Pumas in the Rugby Championship decider in Durban on Saturday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos