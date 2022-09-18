×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas

Jacques Nienaber will be anxiously waiting for the prognosis of Damien Willemse who received a bump to the head against Argentina

18 September 2022 - 22:02
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber could not tell whether his playmaking flyhalf Damian Willemse will be fit for battle when his team re-engages Los Pumas in the Rugby Championship decider in Durban on Saturday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Boks beat Argentina to remain in contention for Rugby Championship Sport
  2. Young bucks ready to prove their worth at RWC Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | In-form Willemse will be key to vital Bok bonus point win Sport
  4. Boks rocked by cocaine allegations Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Springboks put to the sword by Japan in Brighton Sport
  2. Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era Sport
  3. Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Blacked out Boks make record books for all the wrong ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | In-form Willemse will be key to vital Bok bonus point win Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death