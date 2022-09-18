×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era

Both players took the sport to new levels and won a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles

18 September 2022 - 22:02 By Reuters

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Tennis and sports stars across the globe pay emotional tributes to retiring ... Sport
  2. Williams has cleared a path on and off the court, competitors say Sport
  3. The tennis GOAT debate is open: who is she? News

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Springboks put to the sword by Japan in Brighton Sport
  2. Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era Sport
  3. Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Blacked out Boks make record books for all the wrong ... Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | In-form Willemse will be key to vital Bok bonus point win Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death