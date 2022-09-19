×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

PREMIUM | Blast from the past: Silver lining as Parkin makes SA Olympic history

Today in SA sports history: September 20

19 September 2022 - 20:48
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Today in SA sports history: September 20..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Superhuman effort from Hulk helps Brazil edge Bafana Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Bafana slay pharaohs through Makola goal Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Pretorius makes All Blacks pay the penalty Sport
  5. Blast from the past: No Joyi for SA boxer in Mexico Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Springboks put to the sword by Japan in Brighton Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Mitchell tames the Tiger on his home turf Sport

Most read

  1. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport
  2. PREMIUM | Blast from the past: Silver lining as Parkin makes SA Olympic history Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Springboks put to the sword by Japan in Brighton Sport
  4. Federer, Williams departures bring tennis to twilight of golden era Sport
  5. Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas Sport

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...