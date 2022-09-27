Sport

A fine Spring day in 1972: 50 years on False Bay win Grand Challenge again

Fifty years ago 50 years ago ‘The Bay’ were 37-18 victors over Police. This time around they beat Durbanville 25-15

27 September 2022 - 20:59

Rugby history repeated itself this month, but also showed how the game has changed — from those who play it to those who love and watch it, and to those who legislate it...

