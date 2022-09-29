Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Getting the timing right is crucial for the rugby spectacle

With more punishable offences referees have their work cut out to keep the game flowing

29 September 2022 - 21:54

Time-wasting has for some time been in the crosshairs of World Rugby’s lawmakers. The climax to the Wallabies’ clash against the All Blacks in Melbourne earlier this month perhaps brought us the most brutal example of the crackdown. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | The Africa T20 Cup has come and gone, and all it needed was a ... Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Win or lose in Cape Town, Powell will leave a lasting legacy Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Best in the world? It’s not so cut and dried Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | The All Blacks are in ICU with no immediate signs of recovery Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | CSA is on the money with T20 League — it should be spent wisely Sport
  6. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks have put themselves under pressure, let’s see how they ... Sport

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Davids and Mosimane are glaring examples of what is wrong with ... Sport
  3. Lack of top leagues will plague African teams at the World Cup: Kgatlana Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots ... Sport
  5. A fine Spring day in 1972: 50 years on False Bay win Grand Challenge again Sport

Latest Videos

Gunman overpowered after firing shots randomly at KZN primary school
Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...