THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Getting the timing right is crucial for the rugby spectacle
With more punishable offences referees have their work cut out to keep the game flowing
29 September 2022 - 21:54
Time-wasting has for some time been in the crosshairs of World Rugby’s lawmakers. The climax to the Wallabies’ clash against the All Blacks in Melbourne earlier this month perhaps brought us the most brutal example of the crackdown. ..
THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Getting the timing right is crucial for the rugby spectacle
With more punishable offences referees have their work cut out to keep the game flowing
Time-wasting has for some time been in the crosshairs of World Rugby’s lawmakers. The climax to the Wallabies’ clash against the All Blacks in Melbourne earlier this month perhaps brought us the most brutal example of the crackdown. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos