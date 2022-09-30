Sport

Ex-Bafana skipper Furman’s dream is to see Benni at the forefront of SA football

30 September 2022 - 12:44 By Grant Shub

Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman, who won 58 caps from 2012 to 2019, believes the men’s national team can draw inspiration from Banyana Banyana, who made history by winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in February...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Davids and Mosimane are glaring examples of what is wrong with ... Sport
  3. A fine Spring day in 1972: 50 years on False Bay win Grand Challenge again Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Boks pose more questions than answers ahead of vital World Cup ... Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots ... Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor