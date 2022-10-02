Boxing
Pain turns to pleasure as fighting old-timers recall their fistic glory
Reunion sees some of SA’s finest boxers recall their rivalries and glory days
02 October 2022 - 20:29
The fistic clans gathered once more in Pretoria at the weekend, trading scowls for smiles and punches for handshakes as they recalled their grand old days of boxing with fondness. ..
Boxing
Pain turns to pleasure as fighting old-timers recall their fistic glory
Reunion sees some of SA’s finest boxers recall their rivalries and glory days
The fistic clans gathered once more in Pretoria at the weekend, trading scowls for smiles and punches for handshakes as they recalled their grand old days of boxing with fondness. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos